Kitty murder-suicide: Venezuela woman stabbed 14 times, ex-partner had 9 stab wounds – Police

See below for a statement from the Guyana Police Force on Saturday’s alleged murder/suicide in Kitty:

Police are investigating an alleged Murder/Suicide committed on Yuni Zamora Castro, a 25-year-old female Venezuelan national who resided at Lot 30 Station Street Kitty, Georgetown, and El Tio (only name given), a 60-year-old male Venezuelan national, who also resided at the aforementioned address. The murder/suicide occurred at about 17:30 hrs yesterday (Saturday) afternoon.

Investigations so far revealed that the two deceased persons were reputed husband and wife, and they were living in a two-storey concrete house located on the southern side of Station Street Kitty with several other Venezuelan nationals.

According to Anislaidy Diaz Leblanch, a 42-year-old Cleaner and Cook, she knew the victim Yuni Zamora Castro, as they were friends and worked together at a ‘food shop’ at Stabroek Market.

She said that about four days ago, Yuni told El Tio that she did not want him because he was very jealous.

At about 17:00 hrs yesterday, Anislaidy said she and Yuni came home from work and were sitting in the verandah when El Tio approached the victim (his wife) and gave her one thousand dollars to take out two hundred dollars (Guyana currency) he had owed her.

Yuni then told her husband that she did not have change and that she would give him the money later.

El Tio then proceeded to the lower flat and sat on a chair. Yuni later went down to the lower flat and was on her phone conversing when El Tio approached her armed with a knife. He then dealt her several stabs about her body. Anislaidy said she was scared and ran out of the house and made good her escape.

The Police were summoned, and Yuni Zamora Castro was seen lying on the ground, face up, while El Tio was seen hanging from the roof of the house.

They were both pronounced dead by Dr. Pluck from Georgetown Public Hospital. The body was examined, and it was observed that Yuni Castro sustained 14 stab wounds, while El Tio sustained nine (9) stab wounds to his chest area.

The bodies were escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting PME. Investigations are ongoing.

