Kitty man stabbed after confronting suspected thief

Police are investigating an alleged 'wounding incident'

Police are investigating an alleged ‘wounding incident’ committed on Shawn Maxwell, a 39-year-old self-employed resident of Kitty, Georgetown, which occurred at about 09:00 hrs yesterday (2025-01-28) at Rosemary Lane, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown (Tiger Bay).

Investigation revealed that on the date and time mentioned, the victim went to an ‘Ital’ shop at 9-10 Rosemary Lane to purchase food. On his arrival, he met the suspect and confronted him about stealing parts from his (victim’s) trailer which is usually parked in Tiger Bay.

A heated argument ensued between them during which the suspect pulled out a flip knife from his pants waist and dealt the victim several stab wounds about his body. The suspect then ran south on Rosemary Lane and made good his escape. Then victim was rushed to the St Joseph Mercy Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor and admitted as a patient. His condition is listed as serious.

The victim sustained stab wounds to the back of his neck and on his right hand. The scene was processed, and Police are looking for the suspect (whose name is said to be ‘Sean’) but without success.

Several persons were questioned as investigations continue.

