Kitty man killed in Liliendaal crash

A 31-year-old office assistant at a mining company is now dead after he reportedly lost control of the vehicle he was driving late on Friday night while his friend who was in the car at that time is hospitalized.

The accident occurred sometime around 23:00h on the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

Reports are that Videsh “Lakeram” Singh was driving motorcar #PLL 4706 at the time of the accident with his friend, Rakesh Ramsaroop, a customer service representative at Qualfon Communications when the incident took place.

According to police reports, Singh was heading up the East Coast reportedly at a fast rate, and while negotiating a turn he lost control of the motorcar. The vehicle veered north into a nearby drain and toppled several times before finally coming to a halt.

Public spirited persons assisted in removing the two men from the scene and rushed the duo to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment.

However, upon arrival at the city hospital, Singh was pronounced dead, while his friend was admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for emergency medical treatment.

According to the police, Ramsaroop, a resident of Nonpareil Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara, is still being treated at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the said hospital.