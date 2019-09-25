Kitty man gets $300,000 bail for causing death by dangerous driving

A 29-year-old man of Kitty, Georgetown was Wednesday charged for causing death by dangerous driving on July 8, 2019.

Joel Thomas was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged that he drove motorcar PTT 2510 in a dangerous manner to the public at Vlissengen Road, resulting in the death of Stephon Beckles, 28.

Thomas was represented by Attorney Siand Dhurjon who did requested bail in a reasonable sum.

Police Prosecutor did not object to bail being granted, however she asked that conditions be attached.

The Magistrate released Thomas on $300,000 bail and ordered that he report every Friday, until the hearing and determination of the trial.

Thomas is slated to make his next court appearance on October 1.

Police had reported that Beckles of Guyhoc Park, Georgetown lost his life while his friend, Kevin Andy, 22, of Perry Street, Tucville was hospitalised after their motorcycle CH 9859 collided head-on with Thomas’ vehicle.

During his court appearance in July, Thomas was charged for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a tint permit when he appeared before City Magistrate Clive Nurse.

Thomas was fined $7,500 for driving without a tint permit, and he was released on $10,000 bail for driving under the influence of alcohol.