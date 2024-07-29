Kitty man charged with possession of illegal firearm, ammo

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Eon Fagundes, age 46 years of Lot 25 Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown, was arrested on 24-07-2024 and charged today (Monday) with the offences of:

1) Possession of Firearm without License, contrary to Section 16(2)(a) of the Firearm Act, Chapter 16:05

2) Possession of Ammunition without License, contrary to Section 16(2)(a) of the Firearm Act, Chapter 16:05

The accused appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court #3 before His Worship Magistrate Clive Nurse. The charges were read to him, and he pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Bail was refused.

The matter was adjourned to 27-08-2024 for disclosure.

