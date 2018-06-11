Kitty man accused of beating wife with pipe granted bail

An alleged wife beater was earlier today (Monday), brought before the Court after he reportedly dealt his wife several lashes with a pipe.

Thirty-year-old, Clarence Barcaoy of Lamaha Street, Newton, Kitty, Georgetown denied the charge of wounding read to him by City Magistrate, Judy Latchman.

It is being alleged that he, on June 7 2018 at Lamaha Street, unlawfully and maliciously wounded Neeto Latchman.

According to the facts of the charge, the accused who has been living together with the woman for a number of years and share two children with her, took a piece pipe and beat the her about her body and hands.

The Court also heard that Barcaoy is in the habit of abusing the woman whenever angry.

Bail was objected to by Police Prosecutor, Arvin Moore who explained that the Virtual Complainant (VC) might not be as lucky on the next occasion to escape with her life.

However Barcaoy was granted $107,000 bail for the two charges. He is scheduled to reappear in Court on June 15.