Kitty businessman found guilty of beating, threatening to shoot daughter

A Kitty, Georgetown businessman who was captured in a viral video kicking and punching his daughter has been found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm on the 26-year-old woman.

Devanand Singh who is the proprietor of “Brands2Go”, had been charged last April with brutally abusing his child when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Apart from being charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm, Singh, a licenced firearm holder, was also charged with threatening to shoot his offspring. When his trial concluded on Tuesday, he was found guilty on both charges by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

Sentencing for Singh has been deferred to March 23, following his lawyer Nigel Hughes’ request for a probation report to be prepared on him.

At his initial court appearance in April of last year, Senior Magistrate Leron Daly had issued a restraining order, compelling Singh to stay 1,000 feet away from his daughter. He was also ordered to give the young lady all of her belongings she had at his residence.

Prior to Singh being charged, several videos had gone viral on social media, in particular, Facebook, in which he was seen kicking and stomping his daughter.

During an interview in another section of the media, his daughter had related that she had been abused by her father for over a decade and that she had planned to escape from their home while he was out of town. After the video hit social media, the businessman while being interviewed by a social media commentator, said that the video was “not what it seems”.

Furthermore, he did not deny that he was the man seen in the video assaulting a woman in his Regent Street, Georgetown store. The Police Force had announced that following the release of the video, ranks went to the businessman’s home where they seized his licensed 9mm pistol, a shotgun, as well as matching ammo. The items are lodged at the Kitty Police Station.

--- ---