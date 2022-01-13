Kitty businessman finds man dead in yard

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found in the yard of a businessman of Kitty, Georgetown.

The man has only been identified as “Bolo”.

The discovery was made at around 07:30h on Wednesday by the 67-year-old businessman of Sandy Babb Street, Kitty.

The businessman told Police that when he went into his yard, he noticed Bolo lying on his back in a motionless state.

Police were summoned and on arrival at the scene, the body was examined and injuries were seen behind his head and his left hand above the wrist.

When asked, Police could not say what was the relationship between the businessman and the victim.

Investigations are in progress.