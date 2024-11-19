Kingston Wharf temporarily closed to ease traffic during Modi’s visit

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) has announced the temporary closure of the Kingston Wharf Facility at Battery Road, Georgetown from Monday, November 18, 2024, to midnight on Thursday, November 21, 2024, to accommodate the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Guyana.

According to MARAD, the closure is necessary to facilitate the seamless movements of the Indian delegation, ensuring the safety of all involved.

“We don’t want any traffic in or around that facility that will be close to where majority of the operations will be happening during the visit,” a MARAD official stated.

While the closure is expected to cause temporary disruption for port users, authorities have assured stakeholders that efforts are being made to minimise the impact. Businesses relying on the Kingston Wharf have been advised to make alternative arrangements for the period.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Georgetown coincides with his travel to neighbouring Brazil, where he attends the G20 Summit, which was held from November 18-19 in Rio.

This visit, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties between Guyana and India, has prompted heightened security measures and logistical preparations.

Prime Minister Modi’s itinerary includes meetings with President Dr Irfaan Ali and his Cabinet; Caricom’s Summit; address to Guyana’s National Assembly among a packed itinerary.

The visit by the Indian Leader comes on the heels of several high-level visits by senior officials of the Guyana Government in recent years including President Dr Irfaan Ali, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and Prime Minister Mark Phillips along with a host of Cabinet Ministers.

In January 2023, President Ali was conferred with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA) in Indore, Mahdya Pradesh. He was bestowed with the 17th PBSA award – highest honour conferred on overseas Indians – by Indian President Droupadi Murmu during the valedictory session of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

During that visit, President Ali had met with PM Modi during which the two leaders held comprehensive discussions on a wide range of issues including cooperation in energy, infrastructure development, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, technology and innovation, and defence cooperation.

