Kingston Goods Wharf is currently 80% complete

Passengers can look forward to an improved travel experience as rehabilitation works on the Kingston Goods Wharf are nearing completion.

The Ministry of Public Works announced on Tuesday that the project is currently 80 per cent complete.

The 21-month project has made significant progress, with 79 per cent of the reinforced concrete wharf completed and 75 per cent of the linkspan bridge in place.

Additionally, 92 per cent of the piles for the wharf development have been successfully driven with 333 out of the required 362 installed.

Structural advancements are also evident, with 88 per cent of the capping beam casts and 85 per cent of the deck slab casts finalised.

The passenger terminal building, designed to enhance comfort and convenience, is also 91 per cent complete. The storage bond has reached 63 per cent completion.

This project is being undertaken by Kares Engineering Inc. to the tune of $1.05 billion (US$5 million).

Once completed, the facility will accommodate the MV MA Lisha, the recently acquired Indian-made roll-on/roll-off ferry that serves Region One, further improving maritime connectivity.

The project forms part of the government’s broader initiative to modernise the country’s river transportation network.

This year, the government allocated $9.9 billion in budget 2025 to continue these efforts with safety, efficiency, and sustainability in mind.

A significant portion of the sum will be spent on repairs to ferries such as the MV Makouria, MV Malali, MV Kanawan, and MV Sabanto, along with improvements of the Kingston Goods wharf and stellings in Bartica, Kumaka, and Port Kaituma. [DPI]

