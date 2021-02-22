Kingdom of Saudi Arabia extends Republic Day greetings to Guyana

See full statement below:

The Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, His Royal Highness King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in a congratulatory message to His Excellency; Dr Muhammad Irfan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, on the occasion of the Anniversary of the Republic Day of his country expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for the health and happiness of His Excellency, the government and the friendly people of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and for their continued progress and prosperity.

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense sent a similar congratulatory message to His Excellency; Dr Muhammad Irfan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on this occasion. His Highness, the Crown Prince; expressed his warmest congratulations and sincere wishes for good health and happiness of His Excellency, the government and the friendly people of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and wish them continued progress and development as a Nation.