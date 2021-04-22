“Killa” pays compensation for damaging Police vehicle

One week after he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts accused of damaging a vehicle belonging to the Guyana Police Force, Rondell Bacchus on Wednesday paid compensation in the sum of $32,455, as well as $2,000 in court costs, thereby bringing an end to the matter.

The 40-year-old man was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he had initially denied the charges and was released on $5,000 bail.

On April 9, 2021, at the Brickdam Police Station, Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously damaged a windshield valued $24,561 and a glass worth $32,000 on a motor vehicle.

Earlier this month, Bacchus was released on $100,000 station bail after spending a few days in Police custody, where he was being questioned about the murder of Kitty, Georgetown gold dealer Ricardo Fagundes who was gunned down in March in front of the popular Palm Court night club.

However, it was reported that while Bacchus was being escorted from the lock-ups at the Brickdam Police Station following his release, he maliciously damaged a Police vehicle.

Fagundes, 42, was shot several times about his body. While information surrounding the execution-style killing remains sketchy, Police said that Fagundes had been in the company of a close friend partying when his mobile phone rang. He ventured outside to take the call but was soon after riddled with bullets.

Patrons of the club, including the now dead man’s friend, rushed out to enquire but saw Fagundes lying motionlessly in a pool of blood close to his motor car. As a condition of bail, Bacchus is required to report to the Police Station.

Bacchus was previously charged with the 2008 murder of scrap metal dealer Akbar Alli. Following his appearance at the High Court, he had pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter and had been sentenced to 16 years, eight months’ imprisonment.