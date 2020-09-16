Kilcoy fisherman stabbed to death was a father of 2

The 22-year-old fisherman of Kilcoy Village, Corentyne, who was on Monday night stabbed to death, was a father of two young children, ages 2 and 5.

His grieving widow Mineisha Chandralall is hoping that the man responsible for her husband’s demise is swiftly brought to justice.

The police said John Alexander Yap and his wife visited a Superbet outlet in the village at around 19:00hrs when the suspect approached and an argument ensued.

However, Chandralall told this publication that she was at home when she received the news that her husband was stabbed.

She explained that some two weeks ago, her husband and the suspect had an argument over the fact that Yap was playing with the suspect’s girlfriend’s hair.

The suspect’s girlfriend is said to be Yap’s “Rakhi Sister”.

But the suspect had complained that Yap was too friendly with his girlfriend.

Chandralall said on the night in question, upon receiving the news, she rushed to the scene where she encountered the suspect.

“I ask him ‘what you do that for boy’, and he say ‘it get more to do. It not done yet’,” she recalled.

She said at the time, the suspect had a black knife in his hand.

The mother of two recounted that she visited the New Amsterdam Hospital where doctors informed her that her husband died.

Yap and the perpetrator, a 21-year-old fisherman, resided at the same street.

INews understands that the suspect, who had initially gone into hiding, has since been arrested.