Kidnapped schoolgirl rescued after perpetrators crash getaway car

Detectives in Regional Division #3 are probing an alleged Robbery Under Arms, committed on several persons at the Tide Restaurant and Bar, located at Lot 116 La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara, at about 23:00 hrs last night (Monday, February 24, 2025).

The robbery incident was reportedly carried out by five masked males, all of whom were armed with cutlasses.

One of the victims of the robbery, a 15-year-old schoolgirl, was allegedly abducted by the suspects after the incident. She was subsequently rescued by police ranks after the suspects crashed their getaway vehicle at Pouderoyen public road, West Bank Demerara.

Those robbed and relieved of their valuables were 61-year-old Sahodra Ghanshan, a businesswoman of La Jalousie. She was relieved of the following: One Samsung Galaxy cellphone, valued at $50,000 and a quantity of gold.

The 15-year-old female was relieved of one iPhone 12 cell phone valued at $150,000, and one gold finger ring valued at $200,000.

Another victim, 18-year-old Raphal Sarwan, a cashier at the business place, was relieved of one Acer laptop valued at $120,000, two iPhones- both valued at $260,000, one Samsung A14 cellphone valued $50,000 and $300,000 cash.

Enquiries disclosed that on the date and time mentioned, 59-year-old Richard Ghanshan, the proprietor of the mentioned bar, had just concluded business and was in his backyard attending to his dogs, while the other victims were upstairs relaxing. The suspects suddenly approached him and started to demand cash and jewellery. In the process one of the suspects dealt 59-year-old Richard Ghanshan several lashes about his body with a cutlass, causing him to receive injuries to the top of his head.

The suspects then pushed him to the upper flat of the building, where the suspects confronted the other victims and relieved them of the articles mentioned above. 18-year-old Raphal Sarwan was also dealt several lashes about his body with a cutlass by one of the suspects during the ordeal.

As the suspects made their escape, one of them grabbed the 15-year-old female and pulled her onto the public road, pushing her into the back seat of the white Fielder wagon motorcar bearing registration number PAH 7157.

The suspects subsequently drove away with her in an eastern direction. While they were in the vicinity of Pouderoyen, the driver lost control and ended up in a trench on the eastern side of the road.

After the crash, an alarm was raised and a team of police ranks responded to the scene, where they arrested two of the alleged suspects. The suspects gave their names as Perciven Aaron called ‘Barban’, a 21-year-old Labourer from Thomas Street, Georgetown, and Isaiah Bowen called ‘Pranks’, a 19-year-old from Church Street, Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara.

The 15-year-old female was also rescued by the Police ranks at the scene.

A search on the said car was carried out in the presence of the two suspects and several of the mentioned stolen articles were found in the back seat of the vehicle.

The scene was processed by crime scene ranks, who retrieved footage from CCTV cameras affixed to the bar.

Both Richard Ghanshan and Raphal Sarwan were escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where they were treated by a doctor on duty and sent away.

The two suspects remain in custody, as investigations continue.

