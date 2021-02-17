KFC donates 250 tablets to the Education Ministry

General Manager of KFC Guyana, Mr. Paul Subryan today handed over 250 Amazon tablets to the Ministry of Education. He said that the company is happy to join the Ministry in its mission to ensure the continuity of education, especially for those children who have challenges in accessing the virtual classroom platforms.

He said that these are indeed difficult times that require a different mindset and approach.

“This pandemic has forced us to approach education differently and we are grateful to play a role in supporting our children’s academic development,” he remarked.

Receiving the tablets on behalf of the Ministry of Education was Minister of Education Priya Manickchand. She thanked Mr. Subryan and the KFC family for coming on-board at this time to offer a solution for those children who have difficulty accessing school work and staying connected.

She said that this gesture will go a far way in ensuring the Ministry facilitates access to education and learning resources for students in communities across Guyana.