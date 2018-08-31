KFC, By Faith Charity partner to provide Hinterland kids with school shoes

Every year, the By Faith Charity hosts a fund raiser to help children in the Hinterland region and this year fast food giant KFC Guyana stepped up to the philanthropic plate by partnering with the Charity to provide school shoes for the children.

With the new school term beginning on December 3, KFC’s contribution was deemed a welcomed gesture and display of magnanimity.

In fact, Mr Greg DeGannes, who is the Operations Manager for KFC Guyana, during the donation handing over ceremony, posited that Education and Youth Development are areas that are high on their agenda.

Moreover, he noted that KFC was “pleased to partner with the ‘By Faith Charity for Hinterland Children’ in their endeavour of providing school footwear for the children of the hinterland. This is because we understand that it is only through education that the children of this nation can be empowered.”

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the By Faith Charity, Ms Leslyn Holder, in articulating the importance of education for the development of the youths of tomorrow, thanked KFC for partnering with them to help the Hinterland school children.

“Since the foundation started its work in the Hinterland region, the head teacher of the school has reported a 25% increase in attendance in Baramita. We would like for other corporate companies to come on board, to support these type of initiatives, for under developed communities” the Charity CEO explained.

DeGannes on behalf of KFC Guyana said “we are thrilled to contribute to such an amazing initiative that will not only help to increase the attendance in schools, but also improve the school lives of these children. As Mr. Franklin D. Roosevelt once said, ‘We cannot always build the future for our youth, but we can build our youth for the future.’ And with this simple donation we hope to bring an abundance of smiles to those that will be our future.”