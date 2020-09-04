Kenya congratulates President Ali; wants closer relations with Guyana

President of the Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, has congratulated Dr Irfaan Ali on his assumption to the Presidency in Guyana and expressed a desire for closer relations between the two countries.

In his congratulatory letter, President Kenyatta said, “I look forward to collaborating with you to develop closer relations between our countries and revitalising our mutual relations at [the] bilateral and multilateral levels.”

The President also acknowledged that President Ali is assuming office at a challenging time as the world grapples with the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“It is my belief that we need to work together to find long-lasting solutions to contain the adverse effect on the global economy that we have witnessed in the last five months of the pandemic. In this regard, Kenya has committed to work with the Caribbean region under the umbrella body of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to rebuild the global economy,” the President said.

President Kenyatta further said that he was looking forward to engaging President Ali “in the near future to discuss issues beneficial to our people and the world”.