Keith Conway named ‘A’ Division Best Cop for 2018

Sergeant Keith Conway was on Friday named Best Cop of “A” Division when the Guyana Police Force hosted its award and appreciation ceremony at the Brickdam Police Station. Sergeant Gavin Boyce who copped the award last year came in second.

Both ranks, who have displayed outstanding performances in their line of duty, were rewarded with monetary and other prizes.

Moments after being names the Best Cop of the Division, Conway explained that he worked mainly in the area of crime, solving some of the high-profile murder cases for this year.

He assured a continue performance in this area in 2019.

“I’ve worked hard. I was very disciplined and dedicated. I was very consistent with my work. Coming from Berbice to Georgetown and to accomplish the best performer of the year is a great accomplishment for me”, he added.

Also at the award ceremony, eight ranks were also promoted.