Kean Trotman elected President of Guyana Association of Women Lawyers

Ms. Kean Trotman was elected President of the Guyana Association of Women Lawyers (GAWL) for the fiscal year 2021-2022 at its Annual General Meeting held virtually utilizing Zoom on Friday 28th May, 2021.

Ms. Trotman was admitted to the Bar in 2013 and has since been in private practice.

She has served four tenures as Secretary of the Association. The new executive also includes Ms. Alanna Lall as Vice-President, Mrs. Allizen Welch-Critchlow as Secretary, Ms. Denise Hodge as Treasurer and Mrs. Anita Mohan-Hamilton as Assistant Secretary/Treasurer.

The committee members are Ms. Dhanwanti Sukhdeo, Ms. Keshia Chase, Ms. Tracy Marks and Ms. Sadie Amin.

Under the two – year tenure of outgoing President Ms. Shellon Boyce, the GAWL, in addition to continuing its public education activities, distributed tablets to the children of Sophia Care Centre and toiletries to the female section of the New Amsterdam Prison.

Additionally, GAWL awarded book prizes to the two top female students who tied from the Law Department of University of Guyana.

For the first time in the Association’s existence five honorary members have been appointed.

Members of the Association range from public to private female practitioners who have been admitted to the Bar in Guyana.