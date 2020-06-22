Karrau Creek pensioner found dead

The lifeless body of a 70-year-old man was on Sunday found in front of a shop at Karrau Creek, Lower Mazaruni, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), with several bruises to his hands and knees.

Dead is Lester Williams, of Karrau, Lower Mazaruni.

Based on reports received, the man’s body was discovered at about 06:30h.

Inews understands that the man was last seen on Saturday evening in an intoxicated state.

This publication was told that a 48-year-old housewife observed the man lying face down, motionlessly, on the ground in front of the shop. She contacted the police, who escorted the body to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where the doctors on duty pronounced the man dead on arrival.

The man’s body is presently at the Bartica Regional Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination (PME).

Only Thursday, a 91-year-old pensioner of Region Seven was found dead with his body tangled in his mosquito net in his bedroom.