Kares T10 Tapeball Blast heads to National Stadium on August 12

From 32 teams, it is now down to four in the Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast set to conclude on Saturday, August 12, at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The first semi-final pits the rampant Eccles All-Stars against Team Corruption from 14:00h, followed by V-Net Vipers, who ousted Village Rams, against Tarmac Titans from 16:00h.

The Charity match will be at 18:00h, then the grand final from 20:00h, and fans a reminded that admission is Free.

Though some teams boast several national players, some embody the grassroots culture of Tapeball cricket, and the opportunity to play at the National Stadium was one they never foresaw could occur.

It is a reality that came to fruition after the rain hampered the tournament’s opening day on July 30.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, the tournament’s patron, and Culture, Youth and Sports Minister, Charles Ramson Jr., supported by ensuring the matches move to the National Stadium.

President Ali noted the event will bring many people together from varying communities under the ‘One Guyana’ banner.

According to the organisers, while they are confident of a thrilling end to the tournament given the quality of teams present, they are happy to announce numerous fan prizes.

Two persons will win cell phones compliments of ENet, two will win an overnight stay at Jaigobin Hotel in Essequibo, two gift vouchers from Pressy Gift Store, and K-Tronics, Lunch and Dinner for persons at Heliconia Restaurant.

Banks DIH also reaffirmed their commitment to hosting the free ‘Kidz Zone’ at the National Stadium, aback the Green Stand.

The children will enjoy free rides in the child-friendly zone, including a bouncy castle and free ice cream, soda, snacks, and water for the young.

Only the Green Stand will be open for usage, but the Red Stand will be open if there is an overfill. Below the Green Stand will host the Corporate Village and have all amenities such as food and drinks for the fans.

The first-ever champions will pocket G$1M, while the losing finalist will collect G$300,000. The two losing semi-finalists will walk away with G$100,000 each. There will also be prizes for outstanding individual performances.

The Most Valuable Player of the series will get a motorbike valuable over G$250,000, compliments of Assuria Insurance.

Additionally, there will be a celebrity match before the championship match where the winning side will be rewarded G$200,000, which will be donated to charity.

Finals Schedule

Match 29 – Eccles All-Stars v Team Corruption – 14:00h

Match 30 – V-Net Vipers v Tarmac Titans – 16:00h

Match 31 – Charity Match – 18:00h

Match 32 – Final -20:00h

