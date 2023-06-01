Karasabai Dormitory gutted by fire; no injuries, fatalies reported

Less than two weeks after the fatal Mahdia Dorm fire, another dormitory was destroyed in an early morning fire at Karasabai Village in the South Pakaraima District, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo). According to a statement from the Department of Public Information, the inferno started sometime around 03:00h today and completely destoryed the St Angela’s Girls hostel.

It was noted that President Dr Irfaan Ali was told by the Region 9 Regional Executive Officer that all the occupants of the dorm managed to escape unhurt and are safe.

A full team of technical officials and Cabinet Members are enroute to Karasabai.

That team, according to the Guyana Fire Service, includes officials from both the GFS and the Guyana Police Force, Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn, Education Minister Priya Manickchand, and other officials.

They will be carrying out investigations and engage residents.

“At this time we can confirm that everyone was evacuated from the building, and no one was injured. However, the building and its contents were destroyed. Investigations are ongoing,” the Fire Service said in a brief statement.

Meanwhile, reports coming out of Karasabai Village indicate that there were 17 girls in the dorm at the time of the fire and they all escaped unharmed.

The hostel was built by the Roman Catholic Church to assist young women from far-flung Amerindian communities with a place to stay. It was opened last August.

It was built to accommodate 60 occupants.

