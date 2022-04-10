Kapil Dev among Indian Private Sector investors in Guyana

A team of six investors from India arrived today to explore business opportunities in Guyana’s burgeoning economy.

Led by Chairman of the DY Patil Group, Dr Ajeenkya DY Patil, the delegation includes former Indian Cricket captain Kapil Dev of the Dev Group of companies; Chairman of Vishwa Samudra Group and owner of Krishnapatnam Port India, Chinta Sasidhar; Rajesh Puri, Dev Features Ltd and Ashish Kataria, Director Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.

The team will be in Guyana until Wednesday, April 10 and they are expected to meet members of the Government and the Private Sector to explore investments in Guyana.

Dr Ajeenkya DY Patil is also Guyana’s Honorary Consul in India.