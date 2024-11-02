Kaneville teen stabbed to death by 15-Y-O

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a report of an alleged murder committed on Dowance Demonick, an 18-year-old from Lot 657 Kaneville, East Bank Demerara. The suspect is a 15-year-old student from Kaneville.

The alleged murder took place at Samatta Point Grove at about 16:30 hrs yesterday (Friday, November 1st, 2024).

The scene was visited by Commander Regional Division 4B, DSP Wayne DeHeart, and a team of Police ranks.

Investigations so far revealed that the 15-year-old suspect and the now-deceased 18-year-old are known to each other. For some time now, the two had an ongoing problem over issues that started at a football game.

According to Sandra Edwards, a 61-year-old businesswoman of Samatta Point, at about 15:30hrs yesterday, Demonick left home on a bicycle for an unknown location. At about 16:00hrs, he was seen by another resident crossing a wooden bridge in the village, and he was followed by the 15-year-old suspect and the suspect’s brother.

At the time, the victim (Dowance) was armed with a piece of wood. Dowance and the 15-year-old suspect ended up in a scuffle, and they both fell to the ground. It was at that point that the suspect, who was armed with a pair of scissors, dealt Dowance several stabs, while his brother, who was armed with a hockey stick, dealt Dowance several lashes while he lay on the ground.

Dowance Demonick was escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was seen and medically examined by a doctor on duty and pronounced dead on arrival. He had several injuries (stab wounds) on his body. The body of Dowance Demonick was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The 15-year-old suspect, who was also injured, was escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was treated for injuries to the left side of his head.

He was arrested at the hospital and a video and audio interview was conducted with the suspect in the presence of his 38-year-old father.

Statements were also taken from other witnesses. Further investigations are underway.

--- ---