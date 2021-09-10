Kaneville miner stabbed to death in suspected robbery

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 36-year-old miner Nelson Thomas, whose lifeless body was discovered under a shed.

Thomas called Nelo of 4th Field Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was last seen alive at about 19:00h on Thursday when he left to visit a relative in the same village.

According to information received, the now dead man was returned from Cuyuni, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) with his wife around 12:30h on Thursday. He recently became a father and ventured to the coastland to have his newborn baby’s birth registered.

Around 19:00h, he informed his mother that he was going to visit his uncle in 2nd Kaneville. However, a resident states that at 21:30h he was awakened by someone calling for him and upon checking, he saw Thomas lying motionless to the eastern side of his yard under a shed attached to his house with what appears to be blood about his body.

He called the Police and reported the matter at Grove Police Station.

Police, in a statement, said it appears that Thomas was returning home when the suspect(s) attempted to rob him and stabbed him in the process.

The body was escorted to Diamond Public Hospital where it was pronounced dead on arrival and then transferred to Memorial Gardens Funeral Parlour awaiting post mortem examination.