Kane Williamson’s hundred downs error-prone South Africa

New Zealand 245 for 6 (Williamson 106*, de Grandhomme 60, Morris 3-49) beat South Africa 241 for 6 (Van der Dussen 67, Ferguson 3-59) by four wickets

South Africa came well and truly acropper against Kane Williamson’s cool and Colin de Grandhomme’s muscle, New Zealand all but knocking their opponents out of a World Cup for a third time with a four-wicket win at Edgbaston.

Williamson and de Grandhomme shared in a 91-run stand that set up New Zealand’s pursuit of South Africa’s 241 for 6, Williamson pumping a last-over six off Andile Phehlukwayo that brought up a match-winning hundred before his umpteenth dab to third man brought up the win.

South Africa spilled several chances in the field – and would have had Williamson caught behind in the 70s had they used their review – wilting under the pressure as New Zealand secured their fifth World Cup victory over them. (ESPNCricinfo)