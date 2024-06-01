Kamal Ramkarran returns as President of Bar Association

Attorney-at-law Kamal Ramkarran has been elected as the new President of the Guyana Bar Association – returning to the position after serving two terms previously.

The 45th Annual General Meeting of The Bar Association of Guyana was held on Friday, May 31, 2024, via Zoom Online Platform.

As part of the proceedings, the Bar Council for the 2024-2025 fiscal year was elected.

Ramkarran was elected unopposed as the new President. He had previously served as President of the Association from 2017 – 2019.

He will replace Attorney Ronald Birch-Smith, who previously served in the position.

Meanwhile, Ms. Pauline Chase and Mr. Teni Housty were re-elected, unopposed, as the First and Second Vice-Presidents, respectively.

Ms. Yashmini Singh who served during the last term as Treasurer, was elected, unopposed, to the post of Secretary. Ms. Gabriel Benn was elected, unopposed, as the new Assistant Secretary, and Ms. Collette Marks was elected, also unopposed, as Treasurer of the association.

The other members also elected unopposed to the Bar Council are Mr. Robin Stoby, SC, Ms. Jamela A. Ali, SC, Mr. Keoma D. Griffith, Mr. Everton Singh-Lammy, Mr. Horatio Edmonson and Mr. Arudranauth Gossai.

Mr. Kashir A. Khan served as the Returning Officer.

