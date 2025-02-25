Justice Wintson Anderson selected as incoming CCJ President

Justice Winston Anderson, Judge of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has been selected as the next President of the CCJ to replace outgoing President, the Honourable Mr Justice Adrian Saunders, who will officially retire from office on 3 July 2025.

Mr Justice Anderson is a citizen of Jamaica and Barbados. He obtained his Bachelor of Laws in 1983 from The University of the West Indies (The UWI).

In 1984, he proceeded on the Commonwealth and Chevening Scholarships to Cambridge University, England and graduated in 1988 with a Doctorate in Philosophy majoring in International and Environmental Law. Also, in 1988, he was called to the Bar of England and Wales, as a Barrister of the Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn and was called to the Bar of Barbados in 1989. Mr. Justice Anderson rejoined The UWI’s Faculty of Law as a lecturer in 1988 until 2003.

During his tenure he served as Deputy Dean, Head of the Teaching Department of Law, and UWI Senior Lecturer in Law.

On 15 June 2010, Mr. Justice Anderson was sworn in as Judge of the Caribbean Court of Justice and is very active in the fields of judicial education and judicial reform. He is currently Chairman of the CCJ Academy for Law.

The decision to appoint Mr Justice Anderson was made at the 48th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM held in Barbados from 19-21 February 2025 with the Heads accepting the recommendation submitted by the Regional and Judicial Legal Services Commission (RJLSC). The RJLSC is an independent body responsible for the hiring, disciplining, and setting of employment terms and conditions for Court staff and Judges.

In terms of the President of the Court, it submits a recommendation to the Heads of Government who then vote to select the President. A successful candidate must receive three-quarters majority vote.

Mr Justice Anderson was selected after a competitive process in which applications were received from six males and one female candidate from various Commonwealth states including Barbados, Botswana, Jamaica Barbados, Nigeria, and Sri Lanka.

Speaking of the selection, President Saunders congratulated Mr Justice Anderson stating, “Justice Anderson’s wealth of experience, intellectual rigour, and dedication to the rule of law have significantly contributed to the development of the Court’s jurisprudence. His leadership will undoubtedly strengthen the CCJ’s commitment to delivering justice of the highest standard and furthering its mission to serve the region with independence, fairness, and integrity.”

It is anticipated that Mr Justice Anderson will be sworn in as CCJ President on 6 July 2025 in Jamaica.

