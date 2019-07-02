Jury finds man guilty of rape

Another convicted rapist will be sentenced on August 26, 2019 after he was found guilty on a 2017 rape charge by a jury at the Demerara High Court on Tuesday.

After almost two hours of deliberation, a 12-member jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict against Morris Johnson.

The charge against the now convicted man, stated that between August 12 and 13, 2017 in the county of Demerara, he engaged in sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 16-years.

Johnson was represented by Attorney-at-law Ronald Burch-Smith, who in an address to Justice Brassington Reynolds requested that a probation report be prepared before sentence is passed on his client.

As such, same was granted by Justice Reynolds as Prosecutors Abigail Gibbs and Seeta Bishundial did not make any objections to defence attorney’s application.

In addition, a victim impact statement was also ordered to be prepared together with the probation report, and is expected to be presented on August 26, 2019 when Johnson will be sentenced.