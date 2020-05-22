June payment of Old Age Pensions to begin on May 28

The Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) has announced that June payment of Old Age Pensions will begin on May 28.

In a statement today, the GPOC advised persons visiting the various Post Offices to collect pensions or transact any other businesses to wear protective masks and sanitise their hands before entry.

Following is the full statement:

The Guyana Post Office Corporation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Protection, continues to implement systems that seek to protect our senior citizens and contain the spread of COVID-19 by preventing mass gathering and practising social distancing,

In this regard, the payment of Old Age Pension for June 2020 will begin on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at all Post Offices countrywide.

An alphabetical system, using surnames/last names, will be employed for senior citizens to receive their payment at the Post Offices during the first five payment days of the month at Post Offices in Region 2,3,4,5,6 and 10.

Senior citizens will be paid as follows:

Surnames/last names beginning with the letters A to D on Thursday, May 28, 2020

Surnames/last names beginning with the letters E to K on Friday, May 29, 2020

Surnames/last names beginning with the letters L to P on Monday, June 1, 2020, the third payment day of the month

Surnames/last names beginning with the letters Q to T on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Surnames/last names beginning with the letters U to Z on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

The alphabetical system will only be used during the first five payment days.

Senior citizens will be allowed to cash his/her coupon/s on any day after the fifth payment day.

In keeping with the guidelines provided by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the GPOC will continue to enforce a minimum distance of three feet between individuals accessing our services. This measure will limit the number of individuals who can enter the Post Office at any given time.

Persons visiting our offices will be asked to wear protective masks and sanitize their hands before entry. Our public areas will also be sanitized intermittently throughout the day.

We look forward to your cooperation as we seek to STAY SAFE FROM COVID-19.