Jumbo Jet Auto Sales cops Dealer of the Year award for China’s Sinotruk in Americas

Jumbo Jet Auto Sales has been named Dealer of the Year for China’s Sinotruk brand in the region of the Americas.

Established in 1994, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales has become a household name in Guyana, recognized as the largest dealer in the nation for the importation of heavy-duty equipment and trucks.

Founded by Nasrudeen Mohamed Sr., the company has built a reputation for quality and reliability, primarily focusing on foreign used equipment for many years. Jumbo Jet Auto Sales specializes in accommodating to a diverse clientele, offering payment options to suit all needs.

In a significant move three years ago, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales signed a contract with SINOTRUK, becoming the sole distributor of brand-new trucks in Guyana.

SINOTRUK, a prominent player in the global trucking industry, is part of the China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co., Ltd., which is headquartered in Jinan, Shandong province. As the largest truck manufacturer in China, SINOTRUK has a rich history of innovation, being known for developing and manufacturing the country’s first heavy-duty truck.

On August 18, 2024, Jumbo Jet’s Nasrudeen Mohamed was honoured with the prestigious Dealer of the Year award during the annual Sinotruk Global Partners Conference in Mexico City.

This accolade recognizes Mohamed’s exceptional performance in selling the most trucks within the Americas division, which includes regions such as Central America, South America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Competing among over 600 dealers across 30 countries, Mohamed’s achievement stands out, particularly with SINOTRUK exporting an impressive 68,000 units to various dealers worldwide this year alone.

Attending the ceremony were General Manager of Shandong Heavy Industry Group and Chairman of Sinotruk, Wang Zhijian, and Chairman of Sinotruk International, Zhaohua.

Mr Wang presented the award to Mr Mohamed.

The event also provided Mr Mohamed with the unique opportunity for a one-on-one

meeting with the Chairman, further solidifying the strong partnership between

Jumbo Jet Auto Sales and SINOTRUK.

At the award ceremony, Mr Mohamed was also honoured with a presentation showcasing the growth of his company. This presentation was delivered on his behalf by his daughter, Melissa Chattergoon-Shariff, highlighting Jumbo Jet Group of Companies, the family legacy and the company’s remarkable progress over the years.

This recognition not only underscores Jumbo Jet Auto Sales’ commitment to excellence but also highlights its pivotal role in the heavy-duty equipment market in Guyana and beyond. As the company continues to grow and innovate, it remains dedicated to providing top-tier products and services to its customers, ensuring that it stays at the forefront of the industry for years to come.

Looking ahead, Mr Mohamed has secured thousands of brand-new trucks to meet the demands of the Guyanese people. Jumbo Jet Auto Sales is also excited to announce that they are expanding further by building a new parts and service station exclusively for Sinotruks.

This expansion aligns with their goal to keep Sinotruk the number one truck brand in Guyana. To celebrate the opening of this expansion, Jumbo Jet Group of Companies will hold an opening ceremony, a date to be determined in the near future.

Jumbo Jet Auto Sales in committed to excellence and the continued growth of Guyana.

--- ---