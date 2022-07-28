July 31 Horse Race meet at Port Mourant postponed due to inclement weather 

The restart of horse racing at Port Mourant turf club, which was set for Sunday, July 31, has been postponed.

It would have been a historic return for the Port Mourant management committee. As the Covid -19 health regulation prevented promoters across the country from hosting horse racing with or without patrons for more than two and half years.

On Sunday, it would have been the first time that the sport would have come ‘under orders’ with spectators. This race day was billed as the prep for the famed Guyana Cup which will be held at Rising Sun race course, Berbice on August 14, 2022, and will run off.

Port Mourant Management’s Management Committee’s spokesman, Therbhuwan Jagdeo advised, “Our main priority is the safety of the horses and riders. The track was being prepared for this historic restart, but mother nature had her say on matters.”

Jagdeo continued, “We have been refurbishing the plant, and premises to bring a new outlook to the facility. Lots of work had started, and we were in the home stretch literally speaking. On Tuesday after finishing, touches were done. We were confident of a restart, and were heading to the finish line.”

Jagdeo added: “the amount of work that was needed to have this track ready was unimaginable. Remember we did not have racing for two and a half years, but we were working overtime for this restart. The May/June rainfall did not help us, but we took the necessary measures. We closed the track in late June, or early July because at that point it got really bad from persistent rainfall. From then to now the rain did not give us any chance, but we defied the odds. Ninety percent of the rails work was completed, the track surface was being prepared and near completion.”

“On Tuesday we were confident of a restart. However, on Wednesday morning we decided to test the track despite overnight showers. A couple of horses were sent on the track to test the surface, we were happy when they returned, but that joy was short-lived. As a number of them lost their plates (racing shoes), and they were only trotting and cantering, The riders advised they weren’t happy with the surface, because of how deep these horse’s hooves were going down, these weren’t breezing (faster pace). In the best interest (safety and welfare of the animals) and of all. We have taken a decision to postpone the day’s card,” Jagdeo further disclosed.

Regarding the race card Jagdeo revealed; that “seven races were well supported. We had healthy fields in all the races. Most striking was the juvenile event for Guyana-bred two-year-olds which attracted 12 runners. In the 1,600-metre feature event, we had seven horses with Trinidad-bred Early Bird, who won that country’s Stewards and Sian’s Gold Sprint on the turf in 2019 and 2020 heading the field, along with a number of recently imported horses.”(See entries hereunder)

Jagdeo also pointed out that the Port Mourant club invited experienced personnel involved in the horse racing industry in Trinidad to fly in to assist them with the entry process, and setting up of a database to ensure the rules of racing are adhered to.

He closed off by again thanking all involved in trying to make the day for their contribution to making the day a success. Regarding when the postponed card will be staged Jagdeo advised, “We are looking at late September, early October 2022.