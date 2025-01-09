Judy Latchman tipped as new Chief Magistrate; Alisha George as Deputy Chief Magistrate

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended that Senior Magistrate Judy Latchman be appointed new Chief Magistrate and Alisha George be Deputy Chief Magistrate.

This recommendation comes months after Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus was appointed puisne judge by the JSC.

In February 2024, nine new magistrates were sworn-in: Tuanna Hardy, Teriq Mohammed, Abigail Gibbs, Tamieka Clarke, Orinthia Schmidt, Shivani Lalaram, Michelle Matthias, Omadatt Chandan, and Ravindra Mohabir.

At the time Attorney General Anil Nandlall had noted that the reconstitution of the Judicial Service Commission in July 2023 paved the way for these critical judicial appointments to be made.

Also in 2024, 10 persons were recommended by JSC for appointment as new Judges, and received their instruments of appointment from President Dr Irfaan Ali. Those appointed were Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus; Peter Hugh; Zamilla Ally-Seepaul; Deborah Kumar; Nicola Pierre; Priscilla Chandra-Hanif; Hessaun Yasin; Joy Persaud; Nigel Niles and Jacquiline Josiah Graham.

In October 2024, the JSC invited “suitably qualified persons” to apply for the positions of Chief Magistrate and Commissioner of Title.

In a vacancy notice published in the newspapers, it was noted that applicants for the post of Chief Magistrate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Law and a Legal Education Certificate; be qualified to practise law in Guyana, and have general knowledge of the Laws of Guyana; and have at least 12 years’ practice as an Attorney-at-Law in Guyana or in any Commonwealth jurisdiction; or have experience as a principal magistrate.

“Applicants are expected to have knowledge and experience in criminal practice and procedure. Applicants should demonstrate strong leadership and management competencies, and have excellent communication and interpersonal skills. Applicants are also expected to possess a high level of personal integrity and impartiality. If successful, applicants are expected to subscribe to the Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers,” the notice had detailed.

For the Commissioner of Title position, applicants must be an Attorney-at-Law admitted to practise law in Guyana or any Commonwealth country with at least seven years’ experience.

The JSC was appointed by President Dr. Irfaan Ali on July 14, 2023. The Commission members are Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards; Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George; Chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC), Manniram Prashad; Retired Justice Carl Singh and Retired Justice Beasraj Singh (BS) Roy. The Chancellor sits as Chairman of the Commission.

The JSC is a constitutional body responsible for handling matters related to the appointment, discipline, removal, and promotion of judicial officers, including Judges and Magistrates.

Following its appointment, the Commission had published vacancies to fill the personnel gaps within the judiciary and magistracy.

