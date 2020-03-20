Judge aborts rape case after accused reportedly commits suicide

Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall was forced to abort a rape case in the Berbice High Court after the accused allegedly committed suicide.

Twenty-four-year-old Gavin Sammy Moonsammy, a lorry driver called ‘Anil’ and ‘Rastaman’, of Ankerville, Port Mourant Corentyne, had been on trial for the rape of a girl under 16 years old, but reportedly ingested a poisonous substance on Monday evening ahead of the finalization of his court hearing.

His grandmother Eena Moonsammy told INews that, at about 23:00h, she discovered him lying on the ground in a motionless state. According to her, earlier in the evening she had asked him if he wanted anything to eat and he had replied in the negative. However, a few hours later, she heard him coughing, and as she opened the door, she saw him vomiting.

Family members had rushed to assist, but he did not give them a reason for consuming the poisonous substance.

According to his stepmother, Moonsammy had been with her for most of the time on Monday, and he had not acted in an abnormal manner.

Moonsammy had been before the court for allegedly raping a 13-year-old. On Monday, the victim had testified as the matter continued.

Now that the accused has died, the trial has been aborted.