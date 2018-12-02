Journalist shoots labourer who allegedly attacked him

A well-known journalist and news anchor was moments ago release from police custody after he was accused of shooting a labourer in Kitty, Georgetown earlier this morning.

28-year-old Jimmy Ramgobin of no fixed place of abode was reportedly kicked several times by the reporter after which he was shot to his right foot.

A police source confirmed that the incident occurred at about 4:30h at DE Abreu Street, Kitty Georgetown.

Based on reports received, Ramgobin reportedly fell asleep on the parapet in front of the reporter’s girlfriend home but was subsequently awakened by the journalist who allegedly kicked him several times to his right side ribs.

On the other hand, the reporter told police that he was attacked by the man who began to hurl bottles at him and in retaliation; he whipped out his licensed firearm and discharged same hitting Ramgobin once.

The injured man was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted. His condition is listed as stable.

Inews understand that the now injured man and the reporter are known to each other. At the scene, a .32 spend shell was recovered.

When contacted, the journalist claimed that he was not involved in any shooting incident and that he had to reasons to be in DE Abreu Street, Kitty in the morning hours since he resides at Republic Drive, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara.

He also related that he is not the owner of a .32 weapon. Police have since confirmed that the reporter’s weapon was lodged. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.