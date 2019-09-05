Journalist charged £55k for a single beer in Manchester hotel

[BBC] An Australian cricket journalist was mistakenly charged £55,000 for a single bottle of beer in a Manchester hotel.

Peter Lalor ordered the £5.50 Deuchers IPA at the city’s Malmaison hotel before being stunned to discover he had been charged $99,983.64 (£55,315.12).

Mr Lalor, who was in the city to cover the Ashes series, now believes he drank “the most expensive beer in history”.

A spokesman for the hotel apologised and said an investigation had been launched.

However, the money left Mr Lalor’s bank account and he says he was told it would take 10 business days for the refund to be processed.

The journalist, who writes for The Australian newspaper, said he had alerted the barmaid after having a “sixth sense that something had gone wrong”.

“Australians find England pretty expensive usually, but this takes the cake,” he said.

“That’s a lot of money. I’m just a cricket writer, I don’t earn big bucks and it’s costing me in interest.”

