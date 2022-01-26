Joseph Harmon resigns as Opposition Leader

APNU’s Joseph Harmon has resigned as Opposition Leader.

His resignation letter was submitted this morning to the Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Isaacs.

Harmon will, nonetheless, remain a Member of Parliament.

This development comes one day after Harmon stepped down as General Secretary of the APNU and the party’s Chairman, David Granger resigned from the top post.

APNU’s Chairmanship is now taken up by PNC’s leader, Aubrey Norton who was pushing to become the country’s Opposition Leader.

While Granger’s resignation was accepted with immediate effect, the APNU Executive requested Harmon to stay on for at least seven days to ensure the smooth transition to a new General Secretary.

Harmon, who lost his bid for the PNCR leadership to Norton, had initially insisted that he should remain Opposition Leader. Harmon was also not re-elected to the PNC’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) – the highest decision-making body of the party.

Norton is also interested in becoming Representative of the APNU+AFC List of Candidates, a position which is held by Granger.

It is unclear if Granger will give up this post. The Deputy Representative of the List of AFC’s Khemraj Ramjattan.