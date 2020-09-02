Jones tested positive for COVID-19 more than 15 days ago, observed all protocols – APNU/AFC

The APNU/AFC Coalition has clarified that its Member of Parliament Christopher Jones was tested positive for COVID-19 more than 15 days ago.

The coalition issued the clarification amid concerns that Jones attended the opening of the 12th Parliament even though he was tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the coalition explained that Jones underwent the recommended period of self-isolation, and observed all protocols established by the Ministry of Health and his private health care professional.

“He therefore attended Parliament [on Tuesday] confident that he was no threat to persons,” the coalition said noting that all members will continue to observe these protocols until otherwise informed.

Jones would have come in contact with both Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Isaacs and House Speaker Manzoor Nadir.

They were advised to monitor themselves to see whether they develop any symptoms. Additionally, they were advised to be tested in seven days.