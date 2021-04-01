Joint Services to “aggressively enforce” Covid-19 measures during Easter weekend

NATIONAL COVID-19 TASK FORCE ADVISORY FOR EASTER 2021

The Easter Holidays will be celebrated in Guyana from Friday and to Monday 4th April. As a result of health and security concerns, the National COVID-19 Task Force finds it necessary to implement some restrictions to the traditional celebrations. These guidelines are intended to allow for a limited participation in Easter activities while maintaining the sanctity of the religious holidays.

a. Easter events held at churches, including Mass, Services and cultural programmes, are allowed at 40% capacity. Churches are encouraged to utilise their outdoor spaces, where available.

b. Persons are encouraged to observe Easter activities within their home circles.

c. The traditional public restrictions in observance of GOOD FRIDAY must be adhered to.

d. Easter celebrations do not involve the consumption of liquor. All non-religious Easter activities, inclusive of Shows, Parties, Limes and Wet Fetes, are prohibited.

e. Easter activities in public spaces, inclusive of parks, creeks, lakes, beaches and resorts, are not allowed. Large gatherings are prohibited.

Please note that the Joint Services will be conducting COVICURB patrols nationwide to aggressively enforce these guidelines.