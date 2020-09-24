Joint Services ranks come under fire reportedly from Venezuela’s Syndicato gang

A joint patrol comprising ranks of the Guyana Defence Force and the Guyana Police Force came under fire from the Venezuelan shore reportedly from the Syndicato gang members during a routine joint patrol in the Cuyuni River (Guyana/Venezuela Border) on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

According to a press release from the GDF, none of the ranks received injuries and they returned fire.

Aggressive joint boat patrols by the Guyanese security forces have since been intensified in the Cuyuni River area.

Guyana’s border with Venezuela is more than 1000 kilometres long and patrols are conducted on a routine basis. The GDF said Wednesday’s occurrence is not new and several measures are being explored toward resolution.