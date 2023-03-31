Joint Services members receive ‘elections training’ ahead of LGE

Several members of the Joint Services have participated in an election preparedness training session ahead of the upcoming Local Government Election slated to be held in June 2023.

The training session targets members of the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Defence Force, Guyana Fire Service and the Guyana Prison Service at levels of Deputy Commanders, Junior Officers and Senior Non-Commission Officers.

It is geared towards enhancing their knowledge base as members of the Joint Services and their roles and responsibilities on, during and after election day at the various countrywide polling places.

The training covers the following areas:

1) Security of Polling Stations

2) Use of force in internal security operations

3) Legal framework for the use of force in internal security operations

4) Guidelines for responding to serious crimes and unusual occurrences

5) Role of the GPF/GDF in internal security operations

6) Joint response to riots, jailbreaks, hostage-taking and fires

7) Passage of information and reporting incidents on election day

