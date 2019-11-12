Joint Services member arrested after gold heist at airstrip

A member of the Joint Services has been detained following a gold heist at the Matthew’s Ridge Airstrip, Region One (Barima Waini) on Monday.

Reports are that the three men were robbed of a large quantity of raw gold at around 13:30hrs by four masked men armed with a rifle and handguns.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said, acting on intelligence gathered, ranks in the area intercepted a vehicle at around 09:20hrs today at Arakaka.

In the vehicle were two of the robbery suspects. The ranks conducted a search of the vehicle where they found several containers of fuel and a quantity of the suspected stolen raw gold.

The suspects: a businessman and the mastermind, during interrogation, took investigators to a location and handed over two 9mm handguns with magazines, an AK47 Aassault Rifle with a magazine, a quantity of ammunition, a Global Positioning System (GPS) device and a camouflage jacket.

Based on further intelligence, a serving member of the Joint Services has been detained.