Joint operation with DEA leads to massive cocaine bust near illegal airstrip in Reg. 1

A Joint inter-agency operation conducted by CANU and GDF Special Forces resulted in the seizure of several thousand kilos of cocaine at an illegal airstrip in Region 1.

This operation is based on intelligence focusing on illegal flights into Guyana and sharing of information with the US DEA and other international partners.

This seizure is another example of Government’s strong commitment in fighting the narcotics trade and working with our local agencies and international partners.

The Government has spent millions of dollars in ensuring the Joint Services have all the equipment at their disposal as well as developing partnerships with various international law enforcement agencies to ensure that Guyana does not become a haven for drug trafficking organizations who are bent on using Guyana as a transshipment point . The recent investments in the GDF Coast Guard , Air Corps as well as the Guyana Police in ensuring the border regions are monitored serves as testimony of this commitment.

This seizure is another example of the confidence the government and other international agencies have in CANU and the joint services of Guyana . CANU has been at the forefront of Guyana’s anti narcotics fight which has resulted in past seizures of aircraft , semi submersible and arrests of high profile drug traffickers. Investigations are ongoing.

