Joint investigation launched into trafficking of 4 girls from Brazil to Guyana

See full statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs:

The Ministry of Home Affairs wishes to inform the public about the launch of a joint investigation between law enforcement authorities in Guyana and Brazil concerning the alleged smuggling and trafficking of four underage girls, all foreign nationals from Brazil to Guyana. Preliminary information indicates that these girls, all between the ages of 14 and 17, were illegally transported across the border with the intent of exploitation.

In response to this information, and as a matter of priority, the Trafficking in Persons and Migrant Smuggling Unit, in collaboration with local law enforcement officials, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, executed an operation to safely locate, identify, and place the alleged victims into protective care. This operation was successfully conducted between August 4th and 7th, 2024.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (C-TIP Unit), along with the Child Care Protection Agency, has initiated the provision of counseling, medical care, psychosocial support, and other essential services to the alleged victims.

The Ministry of Home Affairs reaffirms its commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of all individuals, both locals and foreigners, with a special focus on vulnerable groups such as minors.

Furthermore, the Guyana Police Force has commenced a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding this heinous act. This investigation will include a thorough examination aimed at identifying and prosecuting all perpetrators involved.

