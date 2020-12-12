JetBlue officially launches nonstop flights from New York to Guyana 

U.S. airline, JetBlue Airways, has officially commenced nonstop services between the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (GEO) in Guyana.

The first roundtrip flight landed approximately 22:03h on Friday at the CJIA and returned to New York this morning.

This new service will be operating four times weekly on JetBlue’s Airbus

A321neo aircraft.

One hundred and fifty passengers were onboard JetBlue’s first official flight to Guyana.

“JetBlue’s arrival in Guyana introduces our low fares and award-winning

service to another new market in the Caribbean and Latin America where

customers have long faced high prices and little competition,” said Andrea

Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue.

“We remain committed to this important region of our network and continue to connect more travelers with the people and places they want to see,” she added.

According to a statement from the CJIA, JetBlue’s newest route connects New York’s Guyanese American community – the largest in the U.S. – with the capital city, making the connections between friends and family easier and closer than ever.

Guyana is now the fourth country in South America that JetBlue serves and grows the airline’s presence in the broader Caribbean and Latin American region to nearly 40 destinations.

“We are pleased to welcome JetBlue to our beautiful country, Guyana,” Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, said last night upon the arrival of the flight at the CJIA.

“We are confident that their entry into the local market will help to advance the aviation sector, especially at a time when the sector is looking to rebuild, in the midst of this global pandemic. This latest investment by JetBlue – even in the current environment – also speaks to the level of confidence the airlines has placed on our country as a lucrative destination of choice.”

JetBlue’s A321neo aircraft feature the Collins Meridian seat – which is the widest seat available for the single aisle Airbus family of aircraft – with enhanced cushion comfort, adjustable headrests, power connections at every seat and the most legroom in coach.

The in-flight entertainment is powered by Thales AVANT and ViaSat-2 connectivity.

With this system – featuring 10.1 inch, 1080P high definition screens, more than 100 channels of live television with DVR-like pause and rewind functionality, picture-in-picture function and more – JetBlue offers customers expanded entertainment choices in nearly every region the airline flies.