JetBlue exploring Guyana route – Patterson

Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson has announced that a JetBlue team will be arriving in Guyana next month.

“They will be mounting a mission next month… the first or second week of next month. They will start looking at things like facilities, hotels, staffing,” Patterson was quoted as saying by the Department of Public Information.

The minister was responding to the reports that that the American carrier is expected to add Guyana to its international routes in early 2020.

“From my understanding, they received the aircraft late, so it is pushed back a bit. They were supposed to start in November and they are still pushing [towards the launch of operations in Guyana],” Minister Patterson explained.

Commenting on Guyana being an attractive hub for other airlines, Minister Patterson expressed confidence that with ‘first oil’ in 2020, many more airlines are expected to come on stream.

With the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) turning the sod last Friday for its new headquarters, Minister Patterson said “the need for a robust and an increased GCAA is indisputable,” as Guyana’s aviation sector increases.