Jermaine Figueira replaces Patterson as PAC Chair

APNU+AFC Member of Parliament (MP) Jermaine Figueira has been elected Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

He replaces AFC’s David Patterson after a motion of no-confidence was passed by the National Assembly on June 15.

Patterson, who served as Minister of Public Infrastructure under the David Granger-administration, has been embroiled in controversy after he admitted to receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in gift items from agencies and departments under his Ministry.

As such, there had been widespread calls for the embattled Opposition MP to step down as Chair of the PAC – the parliamentary body that is responsible for scrutinising the Government’s spending via the audited reports from the Audit Office of Guyana.

Contacted for a comment on his election to PAC Chair, Figueira expressed “my election as Chairman comes on the heels of a grave miscarriage of justice against Mr David patterson who was doing a phenomenal job as Chairman.”