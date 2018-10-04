J’can nabbed with cocaine hidden in bottles at JFK airport

NEW YORK, United States (CMC) — The United States Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agency says officers arrested an arriving passenger from Jamaica at the John F Kennedy (JFK) International Airport when they found cocaine hidden in bottles of liquor.

CBP yesterday reported that the Jamaican, Akeem Rasheen Lewis, arrived on a flight from Kingston on September 28 and during the examination, CBP officers removed three bottles of Bailey’s liquor from a duty-free bag “after discovering that the bottles appeared to be tampered with”.

“Lewis was escorted to a private search room where CBP officers discovered white powder wrapped in clear plastic bags within the bottles,” CBP said.

It said a total of three packages containing nine pounds of cocaine was discovered with an estimated street value of US$115,000.

“This seizure demonstrates the dynamic border environment in which CBP officers operate at JFK.” said Frank Russo, Acting Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations.

“Our officers are determined to adapt and respond to these threats in an effort to protect the American people.”

CBP said “officers placed Lewis under arrest and turned him over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agents for further investigation”.