Jawalla man missing after boat mishap

Dionson Charlie, a 32-year-old Miner from Jawalla Village, Upper Mazaruni, is missing following a suspected boat mishap in the Mazaruni River on September 23, 2024.

According to information, at about 11:00 hrs on the said date, Charlie left ‘Bush Cow’ Backdam for Kako Village to conduct business. Upon his return, he allegedly collided with a floating object, causing him to fall into the river.

Learvia Henry, a resident of Abbou village, reported hearing a loud crashing sound from the river and raised an alarm. Neighbours responded and found a wooden boat floating unattended but did not locate Charlie.

On September 24, Inspector Hunte, other ranks and residents formed a search party. Despite their efforts, they were unable to locate the missing man.

However, a small boat belonging to Charlie was found at ‘Bush Cow’ Landing, which had traces of what appeared to be blood on the seats and sides. The boat was taken into police custody as further investigations continue.

Search efforts are ongoing for Dionson Charlie.

