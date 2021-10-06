Java Vibes Café opens at FoodMaxx

The FoodMaxx Superstore & Java Coffee Bar today opened its brand-new café called “Java Vibes” located in the FoodMaxx Superstore at the Giftland Mall, Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara.

The popular suburban café and bakery, which specialises in handcrafted meals and memorable baked goods, is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team, Mr. Miguel Gurchuran & Mrs. Evie Gurchuran who seized the opportunity to expand this musical classic concept for coffee lovers.

The new café offers an inviting space that accommodates a wide variety of dining preferences, from patrons seeking a quick meal that is on the go, to those looking for leisurely meals.

The open interior concept boasts an abundance of natural light complemented by a charming vintage musical look for maximum comfort. The menu has a variety of items including gourmet sandwiches, refreshing salads, indulgent baked goods and an elevated range of coffee.